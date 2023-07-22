Fans from all over the country gather for weekend festivities in downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Many people traveled far to participate in several weekend festivities, including the Cincinnati Music Festival and the Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame grand opening.

Fans from out of town gathered Friday to experience something they do not get to experience anywhere else.

Derek West and his family drove from Detriot to the Queen City to attend the Cincinnati Music Festival.

“We love Cincinnati, we have so much fun, and we’re going to be dancing all night,” West said.

For some, it is a yearly tradition to come to the festival.

Friday night’s lineup includes Al Green, Jill Scott, Jodeci, Midnight Star, and Gerald Albright. Saturday night’s lineup includes Snoop Dogg, Babyface, P-Funk Connection, Avery Sunshine, and Norman Brown.

“This is the place to be. Cincinnati, by way of Huntsville, Alabama.” “This is our seventh or eighth year coming down.” “We come, and we really embrace the city. We go to the African American Museum. We enjoy that. We go to the casino, but tonight, it’s all about Al Green,” Donnetta Carter said.

In addition to the Cincinnati Music Festival, the Queen City’s Black Music Walk of Fame will have its grand opening Saturday recognizing the success and contributions of African American artists who have impacted the Cincinnati area and Black music history.

George Johnson, a vendor at the Cincinnati Music Festival, says one of his favorite things about the event is seeing everyone come together.

“We get a chance to come together and make peace with each other.” “I hope, and I pray that this continues further and further into the future,” Johnson said.

Other festivities happening in the Queen City include the Reds vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, FC Cincinnati vs. Sporting KC, and more.

Here is a list of some of the festivities going on this weekend.

