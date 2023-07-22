Pleasant Saturday and Chance of Storms Sunday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Saturday morning will be crisp with morning lows in the upper 50s and low 60s and a partly cloudy sky. Saturday afternoon will be mostly sunny and mild with highs in the low 80s once again. Forecast models indicate that there could be a pop-up shower or two, but if one develops and the moisture reaches the surface, it will be light and not impact any outdoor activities.

Sunday will also be crisp to start with temperatures early in the low 60s and afternoon highs in the low-to-mid 80s. We’ll still have lower humidity, but you’ll notice an increase in it during the afternoon. We can’t rule out an evening isolated shower or storm, but much of the tri-state will be rain-free on Sunday.

You will notice humidity increase next week as temperatures will begin to soar back in the upper 80s and even the 90s!

The first half of next week will be dry but humid with a mix of sun and clouds, but going into the latter half of next week, isolated to widely scattered showers and storms will develop with the daytime heat and humidity. Temperatures will likely stay well-above normal going into the end of July and the start of August with near-to-slight above normal rain chances.

It looks like a late July and early August heat wave is on the way.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.