Walnut Hills shooting injures 2, police say

Cincinnati Police and the Cincinnati Fire Department were dispatched to the scene of a shooting...
Cincinnati Police and the Cincinnati Fire Department were dispatched to the scene of a shooting where two men were injured Saturday, police say.(WXIX)
By Mildred Fallen
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Police are investigating a shooting in Walnut Hills involving two victims early Saturday afternoon.

At approximately 1:00 p.m., police responded to several 9-1-1 calls that two people were shot in the 2600 block of Gilbert Avenue and Yale Avenue, police said.

According to Lt. Chris Ruehmer, police and emergency responders found two men suffering from gunshot injuries in their legs.

Lt. Ruehmer said that one victim went inside an apartment building, and the other walked toward the 2800 block of Gilbert Avenue where he collapsed.

Police say blood evidence on the ground led them to where they think the shooting happened.

“It looks like it occurred on the sidewalk, most likely, where the victims were shot. A targeted attack is what the preliminary information would lead us to believe,” said Lt. Ruehmer.

Both victims were treated at the scene and were taken to UC Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police say that a preliminary investigation found that the suspect is a 30-year-old male wearing all dark clothing. They believe he is about five feet, 120 pounds.

It is unknown what type of vehicle the suspect was driving when he fled the scene, police say.

“It’s likely that the suspect is unknown by the victims,” Lt. Ruehemer said.

Police said they are unsure what type of weapon was discharged in the shooting, or whether it occurred from inside a vehicle.

This investigation is ongoing.

