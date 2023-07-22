Watching Tri-State athlete play in the Women’s World Cup

BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - The U.S. Women’s National Team played its first round in the FIFA World Cup on Friday against Vietnam, and that means watch parties are happening in the Tri-State.

Cincinnati native, Rose Lavelle, played her second World Cup game this year and her extended family is watching the matches together in Blue Ash.

FOX19 NOW’s Joe Danneman hangs out with Lavelle’s family during their watch party Friday night. Watch the video above.

#WorldCup2023 watch party with Rose Lavelle’s extended family.



She has 13 aunts and uncles just on her mom’s side. pic.twitter.com/GOuCxWzAM2 — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) July 22, 2023

