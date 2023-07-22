Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule

Watching Tri-State athlete play in the Women’s World Cup

As the FIFA World Cup kicks off, Cincinnati native, Rose Lavelle, is being celebrated at her family's watch party.
By Joe Danneman
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - The U.S. Women’s National Team played its first round in the FIFA World Cup on Friday against Vietnam, and that means watch parties are happening in the Tri-State.

Cincinnati native, Rose Lavelle, played her second World Cup game this year and her extended family is watching the matches together in Blue Ash.

FOX19 NOW’s Joe Danneman hangs out with Lavelle’s family during their watch party Friday night. Watch the video above.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The worker, who has not been identified, was in a bucket truck working near the intersection of...
Worker killed in ‘tragic incident’ while working in Sayler Park
Jason Aldean performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Controversy surrounding Jason Aldean song, video ahead of Cincinnati concert
One person won the $1 billion Powerball jackpot on Wednesday
Three Powerball winners in the Tri-State
One person is dead after a shooting in Colerain Township late Thursday, a police spokesman says.
Neighbor dispute ends in deadly Colerain Township shooting
Charges are pending against the driver who police say caused a crash in Green Township...
2 adults, young girl hospitalized in Green Township crash

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) performs a drill during practice at the team's...
Joe Burrow earns 2nd highest QB rating in Madden 24
Quarterback Boomer Esiason, who was with the team from1984-1992 and in 1997) and wide receiver...
Bengals announce 2023 Ring Class of Honor
UC and Dayton renew rivalry in Hoops Classic
Rose Lavelle family watch party for FIFA World Cup
Rose Lavelle family watch party for FIFA World Cup