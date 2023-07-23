Cincinnati Reds beat Arizona Diamondbacks to win fifth straight game

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Reds beat the Diamondbacks on Sunday 7-3 to sweep the series and win a fifth straight game.

Elly De La Cruz opened the scoring for the Reds with his first career lead-off home run and his fifth home run of the season.

Nick Senzel hit a two-run home run and Jake Fraley drove in the go-ahead run in the sixth inning with a double.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand drove in two more runs in the eighth inning with a single.

The Reds improve to 55-46 overall and remain in a wildcard spot in the National League.

Cincinnati hits the road for ten straight games beginning on Monday in Milwaukee against the division-leading Brewers.

