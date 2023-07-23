Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule

Cincinnati Reds beat Arizona Diamondbacks to win fifth straight game

Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz, left, scores ahead of the tag from St. Louis Cardinals...
Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz, left, scores ahead of the tag from St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras during the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 11, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Jeremy Rauch
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Reds beat the Diamondbacks on Sunday 7-3 to sweep the series and win a fifth straight game.

Elly De La Cruz opened the scoring for the Reds with his first career lead-off home run and his fifth home run of the season.

Nick Senzel hit a two-run home run and Jake Fraley drove in the go-ahead run in the sixth inning with a double.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand drove in two more runs in the eighth inning with a single.

The Reds improve to 55-46 overall and remain in a wildcard spot in the National League.

Cincinnati hits the road for ten straight games beginning on Monday in Milwaukee against the division-leading Brewers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The paddler was rescued by the Kilby Road Preserve Saturday night, according to a Great Parks...
Great Parks: Water rescue near Harrison, Ohio park
Jason Aldean performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Controversy surrounding Jason Aldean song, video ahead of Cincinnati concert
An officer is injured after an incident occurred at Sawyer Point early Sunday morning, police...
Officer attacked, assaulted at Sawyer Point, lieutenant says
Travis Gentry, 34, is accused of driving at a high rate of speed into a car that was being...
Man accused of driving 100 mph, intentionally crashing into back of towed car, court records say
Rapper and icon Snoop Dog will be performing at Paycor Stadium Saturday night as one of the...
Things to do in Cincinnati this weekend

Latest News

Community members and medical staff attended a CPR training at UC Medical Center hosted by...
Damar Hamlin returns to Cincinnati to host CPR training at UC Medical Center
Joey Votto helping coach Reds RBI teams
United States midfielder Rose Lavelle addresses the fans after an international friendly soccer...
Watching Tri-State athlete play in the Women’s World Cup
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) performs a drill during practice at the team's...
Joe Burrow earns 2nd highest QB rating in Madden 24