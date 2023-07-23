Contests
FOP president reacts to police officer attack downtown Sunday

A Central Business Section police officer was attacked Sunday morning at this location, according to Cincinnati Police.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Central Business Section police officer was “beaten severely, tased” at Sawyer Point Sunday, according to the Fraternal Order of Police President Dan Hils.

The officer was taken to the hospital after an attack occurred near the Pickleball courts at Sawyer Point early Sunday morning, according to Lt. Jonathan Cunningham with the Cincinnati Police Department.

When the officer arrived at the scene and encountered the suspect, the suspect attacked and assaulted the officer, Cunningham said.

According to Hils, the suspect took the officer’s taser and baton, and he was “tased by his own taser.”

In the post, Hils said he hoped the suspect “will be held fully accountable for his heinous crimes.”

Cunningham says once more officers arrived, they saw that the initial officer was on the ground while the suspect was over the officer.

According to Cunningham, the officer was taken to UC Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers provided a statement to FOX19 NOW:

“This morning’s vicious attack on one of our officers is sickening. Thank God backup got there in time to save this officer’s life.

We can not - and will not - tolerate violence against our police. If you assault a police officer in Hamilton County, we will put you in prison for a very long time.”

It is unclear what led to the incident.

Police have not identified the officer or suspect at this time.

Officers are still investigating.

