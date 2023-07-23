Great Parks: Water rescue near Colerain Township park

HARRISON, Ohio (WXIX) - Water rescue efforts were underway along the banks of the Whitewater River Saturday night after a paddler nearly drowned, according to a spokesperson from Great Parks.

Colerain Township Police responded to a water rescue in progress at Heritage Park shortly before 8:45 p.m.

Shortly after, a paddler was rescued at one of Great Parks’ properties on Kilby Road, a Great Parks spokesperson said.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and the Whitewater, Harrison and Colerain Fire Departments responded to the scene to assist Great Parks Rangers in the water rescue.

The paddler was airlifted to University Hospital, Great Parks’ spokesperson said.

At this time, Great Parks has not received any updates about the paddler’s condition.

