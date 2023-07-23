Contests
Historical West End church turned into nearly $1.5 million mansion for sale

This historical West End church was turned into a nearly $1.5 million mansion that is up for sale.
This historical West End church was turned into a nearly $1.5 million mansion that is up for sale.(WXIX)
By Catherine Bodak
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A former West End church built in the 1800s has been turned into a nearly $1.5 million mansion and is for sale, according to real estate specialists Rick and Holly Finn with Coldwell Banker Reality.

Holly says the mansion, located at 1835 Baymiller Street, was built in 1860 as a Methodist Church and was vacant for 12 years when their client was notified that the building might be torn down.

Our partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer say the building was owned by the Allegheny West Conference of Seventh-day Adventists from 1970 to 2017, according to the Hamilton County auditor’s website. Current owner Abdiel Acevedo-Santiago bought the space to restore it in 2021.

“So he took on the project two years ago and just started preserving as much as he could of the original architecture,” Holly said.

The home was featured on Zillow’s gone wild, dedicated to highlighting unique Zillow properties across the country.

According to the listing, the 8,276 sqft. mansion has five bedrooms and six bathrooms. It is fully renovated and includes a full basement.

