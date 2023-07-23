Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule

Officer hospitalized, suspect arrested after incident at Sawyer Point, police say

An officer is injured after an incident occurred at Sawyer Point early Sunday morning, police...
An officer is injured after an incident occurred at Sawyer Point early Sunday morning, police said.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -An Cincinnati Central Business Section officer was taken to the hospital after an incident occurred near the Pickleball courts at Sawyer Point early Sunday morning, according to police

Officers say they received a radio run around just after 7 a.m. about a person exposing himself in the area.

The officer that responded to the scene saw the suspect in the area.

It is unclear what happened, but police say the suspect is in custody.

Police say the officer was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear what led to the incident.

Police have not identified the officer or suspect at this time.

Officers are still investigating.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Aldean performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Controversy surrounding Jason Aldean song, video ahead of Cincinnati concert
A geometry teacher at Whitmer High School donated a kidney to one of his students who was in...
Teacher donates kidney to 15-year-old student with genetic condition
A woman in Louisiana says her three daughters have all been born on July 20, exactly six years...
Mother welcomes 3rd daughter born on same day exactly 6 years apart
Travis Gentry, 34, is accused of driving at a high rate of speed into a car that was being...
Man accused of driving 100 mph, intentionally crashing into back of towed car, court records say
Rapper and icon Snoop Dog will be performing at Paycor Stadium Saturday night as one of the...
Things to do in Cincinnati this weekend

Latest News

Bacon, Bourbon, and Brew Fest returns to Newport on the Levee for final day
Bacon, Bourbon, and Brew Fest returns to Newport on the Levee for final day
Rapper and icon Snoop Dog will be performing at Paycor Stadium Saturday night as one of the...
Things to do in Cincinnati this weekend
Travis Gentry, 34, is accused of driving at a high rate of speed into a car that was being...
Man accused of driving 100 mph, intentionally crashing into back of towed car, court records say
The paddler was rescued by the Kilby Road Preserve Saturday night, according to a Great Parks...
Great Parks: Water rescue near Colerain Township park