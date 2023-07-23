Officer hospitalized, suspect arrested after incident at Sawyer Point, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -An Cincinnati Central Business Section officer was taken to the hospital after an incident occurred near the Pickleball courts at Sawyer Point early Sunday morning, according to police

Officers say they received a radio run around just after 7 a.m. about a person exposing himself in the area.

The officer that responded to the scene saw the suspect in the area.

It is unclear what happened, but police say the suspect is in custody.

Police say the officer was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear what led to the incident.

Police have not identified the officer or suspect at this time.

Officers are still investigating.

