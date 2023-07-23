Paddler rescued from Whitewater River, flown to hospital: Great Parks

Contests
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WHITEWATER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A paddler was rescued from the Whitewater River in western Hamilton County and airlifted to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center over the weekend, according to Great Parks.

The paddler’s condition was not released.

The search started in the 6000 block of Whitewater River just after 6 p.m. Saturday, a county dispatcher says.

The paddler was found in the water about 45 minutes later, in a wooded area off Lawrenceburg Road, she said.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and the Whitewater, Harrison, and Colerain Fire Departments all assisted in rescuing the paddler, Great Parks said in a prepared statement.

“Great Parks of Hamilton County confirms that a paddler was aided along the Whitewater River at our Kilby Rd. property this evening, (July 22, 2023). Great Parks Rangers, along with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and the Whitewater, Harrison, and Colerain Fire Departments, were on the scene to aid the paddler.

“The paddler was airlifted from the scene. Great Parks has not been notified of the paddler’s health status. Inquiries should be directed to University hospital.”

