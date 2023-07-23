Thousands fill Paycor Stadium for day 3 of the Cincinnati Music Festival

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Paycor Stadium packed attendees from around the country who traveled to see some of R&B and hip-hop’s most legendary entertainers at the 2023 Cincinnati Music Festival Saturday night.

The night’s lineup included Snoop Dogg, Babyface, P-Funk Connection, Avery Sunshine, and Norman Brown.

Festival-goers like Tyna Daniel and her mother Rosalind Singleton traveled from St. Louis to catch their favorite performers.

“I’m really looking forward to Babyface,” Daniel said. “They’re fans of Snoop Dogg. That’s why we have the matching Snoop Dogg shirts on -but Babyface for me.”

The duo says that the festival’s opening night blew their mind with some of the musical acts that took the stage Friday night.

“Jill Scott was really good, and Jodeci, but Al Green was a legend so it was good,” Daniel adds.

The mother and daughter also enjoyed the countless pop-up shops and food vendors at the Banks because they allowed them a chance to get a taste of what the Queen City has to offer.

“There are so many really great things to buy; like I got to make a decision on where I’m going to spend my money out here.”

It was also an exciting night for the businesses in attendance. One of those vendors is a recently opened family-owned food truck named TNT Eatery.

The restaurant features fried chicken, fish, and lobster tail. The team says business has been booming the first 24 hours of the concert.

“Truly amazing I met people from Texas, Chicago, Detroit, and to see the support was just overwhelming with joy,” said a staff member from TNT Eatery.

The team says that with so much positive feedback, they’re already looking forward to the 2024 Cincinnati Music Festival.

Originally billed as Ohio Valley Jazz Festival in 1962, today the festival creates $107.4 million dollars in revenue for the Tri-State, according to the Cincinnati USA Convention & Visitors Bureau.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.