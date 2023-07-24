$1 million bond set for suspect accused of assaulting officer at Sawyer Point Park, court documents say

Contests
Brandon Claiborne is charged with aggravated robbery and felonious assault charges in connection with the incident, the Cincinnati Enquire reports, citing court records.(Hamilton County Jail)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Hamilton County judge set a $1 million bond for a suspect accused of assaulting an officer at Sawyer Point Park near the pickleball courts Sunday morning, according to court documents.

A Hamilton County court complaint says Brandon Claibome, 34, punched an officer, took the officer’s taser, and beat the officer in the face with the taser.

Police say officers received a radio run just after 7 a.m. about someone exposing themselves in the area.

When the officer arrived at the scene and encountered the suspect, the suspect attacked and assaulted the officer, according to Cincinnati police Lt. Jonathan Cunningham.

Then an “officer needs assistance” call was announced through the radio.

Cunningham says once more officers arrived, they saw the initial officer was on the ground while the suspect was over the officer.

An officer at the scene arrested the suspect without incident, Cunningham said.

Cunningham says the officer, who has not been identified, was taken to UC Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Claiborne is charged with aggravated robbery and felonious assault on a police officer, according to Lt. Cunningham.

