$1M bond set for suspect accused of assaulting officer at Sawyer Point Park, court documents say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Hamilton County judge set a $1 million bond for a suspect accused of assaulting an officer at Sawyer Point Park near the tennis courts Sunday morning, according to court documents.

A Hamilton County court complaint says Brandon Claiborne, 34, punched an officer, took the officer’s taser, and beat the officer in the face with the taser.

The officer, who will not be identified until Cincinnati police release a statement, is in serious condition following the attack.

During his court arraignment, Claiborne entered Judge Brad Greenburg’s courtroom under the watchful eye of several Cincinnati police officers, who were not only there to show support for the victim, but also for security purposes.

”Mr. Claiborne is an obvious threat to anyone that he comes into contact with in our community,” Judge Greenburg said. ”I would say he had a little bit of an unusual demeanor. He seemed to be smiling a little bit. I’m sure he understood the gravity of the situation.”

According to Hamilton County Asst. Prosecutor Chris Wood, Claiborne is six-foot-five and weighs 300 pounds.

“Unfortunately, the defendant suffers from schizophrenia, according to the 527,” Wood added.

On Sunday, officers received a radio run just after 7 a.m. about someone exposing themselves in the area around Sawyer Point Park.

When the officer arrived at the scene and encountered Claiborne, the suspect attacked and assaulted the officer, prosecutors said. That is when an “officer needs assistance” call was announced on the radio.

Court documents indicate the 34-year-old suspect lived at Harkavy Hall on 12th Street, a building run by Tender Mercies which helps provide permanent housing to formerly homeless adults.

The nonprofit’s CEO, Russell Winters, gave a statement to FOX19 NOW:

“Tender Mercies cannot comment on an individual resident. We are deeply affected by this tragedy and our sincere thoughts and wishes for a full recovery go out to [the officer] and his family.”

Claiborne is being charged with aggravated robbery and felonious assault on a police officer and was given a $1 million bond.

Judge Greenberg says this is one of the highest bonds he has set for these two offenses.

The suspect faces up to 18 years in prison if he is convicted. His case will go before a grand jury on Aug. 2.

