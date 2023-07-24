22-year-old man presumed dead after vanishing in Great Miami River

Contests
A 22-year-old man is presumed dead after he was swept away in the Great Miami River at Heritage Park in Colerain Township, according to a police spokesman. (FOX19 NOW file)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OHIO (WXIX) - A 22-year-old man is presumed dead after he was swept away in the Great Miami River at Heritage Park in Colerain Township, according to a police spokesman.

The search for the man changed Sunday from search and rescue to search and recovery, the spokesman, Jim Love, said early Monday.

Divers were unable to find the man’s body so now first responders will return to the water at first light Monday and conduct “a watch” for it, he tells FOX19 NOW.

Police know his identity but have not released it yet, he confirmed.

The man was fishing with his family at the park off East Miami River Road when they said he went underwater but did not resurface around 8 p.m. Saturday, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

The Colerain Fire Department, EMS and Water Rescue all responded with boats, dogs and a dive team Saturday night.

They were assisted by mutual aid from Cincinnati, Hamilton County and Ross Township.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

