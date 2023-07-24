92-year-old driver dies 2 days after Clermont County crash

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 92-year-old driver died over the weekend after he was critically hurt in a three-vehicle crash on Ohio 28 last week, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

John C. Smith of Milford was pronounced dead on Saturday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report released Monday shows.

The crash was reported around 7:30 a.m. Thursday on State Route 28 near Romar Drive, east of Interstate 275, in Clermont County’s Miami Township.

A preliminary investigation determined a 2005 GMC Sierra pickup truck heading southwest on Ohio 28 and operated by 18-year-old Jesse Sallman rear-ended Smith’s 2017 Ford Focus hatchback, according to an OSP news release.

The impact of the crash pushed Smith’s hatchback forward and it hit a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

Sallman, of Milford, was taken to Bethesda North Hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Austin Ringland, 25, also of Milford, had no injuries, OSP says.

All of the drivers were wearing seatbelts, according to the release.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The speed limit on Ohio 28 in the area of the crash is 55 mph, OSP’s Batavia Post said Friday when we asked.

It’s not clear yet what speed Sallman was traveling when his pickup truck hit the back of the hatchback.

Crash reconstruction officers were unavailable to respond to the scene Thursday morning because they were in Columbus for training, according to OSP’s Batavia post. In that event, the crash scene is marked for those officers so they can work on it as soon as they are available.

A resident who lives near the crash scene, Jim Dickinson, tells FOX19 NOW there are frequent accidents on the road, which he says is really used as a bypass.

On Thursday morning, however, he says he didn’t hear anyone trying to stop or brake seconds before the crash.

“I knew it was bad,” said Dickinson, 59. “They had that road closed for four hours. It gets backed up there in the morning. It’s morning traffic Monday-Friday, people going out to the interstate.

“It’s a quick bypass to get to the highway. There’s a lot of crashes. I hear a lot of crashes there but most of the time I hear them brake first and then I hear the crunch. It’s pretty crazy out here. People really fly down that bypass.”

