97-year-old business owner robbed; employee hosts fundraiser to help

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is using her cookie business to help raise money for another business in Mt. Healthy after the restaurant was robbed.

A&A Restaurant, a Mt. Healthy staple located on Hamilton Avenue, has been owned and operated by 97-year-old Angelo Rallis.

“I work 13, 14 hours a day and I get up around 4 a.m.,” he told FOX19 NOW. “I work with very nice people.”

But on Friday, a former employee of the restaurant robbed the business while Rallis and another employee, Rylee, were there working.

“I was in the back with the owner, Angelo, I heard a lady come in and I thought she was going to, you know, use the bathroom,” Rylee explained. “But then I was talking to Angelo, and then I was so in shock, and I didn’t know what to do and I saw her put the cash in her pocket. I said ‘What are you doing,’ and she walked out.”

According to a police report, the former worker came into the restaurant and took the money from the register.

A&A Restaurant employees say this is not the first time the suspect has taken money from the business.

One thing that makes the local restaurant unique is that it only accepts cash.

In response to the robbery, Haylee Enda, Rylee’s sister and an employee for Rallis, is fundraising to help.

“I own a cookie business, and I’ve owned it for 4 and half years and I do fundraisers throughout the year for the Joe Burrow Foundation, Sam Hubbard, and family around Thanksgiving, so I do raffles where you pay $5 and you can win cookies for certain holidays,” Enda explained. “So it’s $5 and you can win $100 worth of cookies for the rest of the year [for this fundraiser].”

Despite the robbery, A&A is still busy with its regular crowd. Enda says she is hoping with the community’s support, they can help raise money to make up for it.

