Babysitter arrested after child arrives at hospital unresponsive: police report

In April, hospital staffers told police they didn’t think the little girl would survive her injuries, the police report explains.(MGN)
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A babysitter is facing charges after a child she was watching ended up with a brain injury.

Megan Carson was indicted for felonious assault and endangering children, according to Warren County court records.

Springboro police say Carson brought a 20-month-old girl to Cincinnati’s Children’s Liberty campus on April 3rd.

The police report shows Carson claimed she was taking care of two kids at her home and the children ran into each other.

Carson said the 20-month-old seemed fine at first, but later she started showing signs of a seizure, according to the police report.

The babysitter told officers she then called the child’s mom and took the girl to the hospital.

Staff at the hospital told police the 20-month-old arrived unresponsive with a swollen face and a brain injury, officers wrote in the report.

Investigators have not said what they think happened to the girl that led to Carson’s charges.

In April, hospital staffers told police they didn’t think the little girl would survive her injuries, the police report explains.

Springboro police have not given us an update on the child’s condition.

