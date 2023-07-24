Contests
Cincinnati Zoo adds 3 young primates to the family

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Zoo announced Monday that three primates have been added to its zoo family.

The bachelor gorillas, Chipua (Chip), Pendeka (Pende) and Kongo, arrived from the Detroit Zoo earlier this July.

“We are excited to house this bachelor troop, as it is the first time the Cincinnati Zoo has housed this type of troop structure in its long history of caring for gorillas,” Victoria McGee, Zoological Manager of Primates, said. “We look forward to sharing this experience with our Zoo members and guests.”

According to the zoo, bachelor gorillas have different social dynamics compared to family troops. Aggression and conflict are important factors for the group of males because it establishes a hierarchy and teaches them how to socialize.

The Cincinnati Zoo says Kongo, the largest bachelor gorilla, is typically the dominant one of the group, even though his name means “little” in Swahili. Chip, the eldest brother, was once the leader before Kongo grew in size.

Officials say that Pende is the smallest of the three gorillas and is the easiest to spot. His face is thinner and more elongated, and he weighs about 30 pounds less than Chip and 60 pounds less than Kongo.

Visitors can find the new bachelors at Gorilla World during zoo operating hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

