Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule

Despite warning from Ohio State Highway Patrol, Circleville police release dog on unarmed truck driver

By Jim Nelson
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol released body camera footage showing the moment a Circleville police K9 was unleashed on a surrendering truck driver after a pursuit.

In the video, released on Friday, troopers are clearly heard warning the local officers.

“Don’t release the dog! Do not release the dog with his hands up,” the trooper said repeatedly before the K9 handler let the dog go, appearing to order it to charge the man.

“Get the dog off of him! Get the dog!” troopers yelled.

The video shows a trooper putting her hands over her mouth as she reacts to the situation.

Troopers said the incident happened on July 4.

According to troopers, the truck driver, Jadarrius Rose, 23, led officers on a chase after Rose failed to stop for an inspection.

A Motor Carrier Enforcement inspector in a marked cruiser tried to pull over Rose on U.S. 35 in Jackson County, because his truck was missing a left rear mud flap, said troopers.

Multiple law enforcement vehicles joined the lengthy chase and stop sticks were successfully deployed, said troopers.

Rose then stopped his truck and exited the vehicle with his hands up, said troopers.

“As troopers were attempting to gain compliance by providing verbal commands to the suspect, the Circleville Police Department deployed their canine, which resulted in the suspect being bitten by the canine,” said Ohio State Highway Patrol Sergeant Ryan E. Purpura.

Rose was given first aid at the scene by first responders before being transported to a local hospital where he was treated and released.

Troopers said the incident remains under investigation and no further details are being released at this time.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dave Chappelle takes the stage to introduce rapper Snoop Dogg on the last night of the...
‘I live right here.’ Dave Chappelle crashes Cincinnati Music Festival Saturday night
Brandon Claiborne is charged with aggravated robbery and felonious assault charges in...
Officer attacked in ‘vicious’ assault at Sawyer Point, police chief says
The paddler was rescued by the Kilby Road Preserve Saturday night, according to a Great Parks...
Great Parks: Water rescue near Harrison, Ohio park
Indianapolis native Babyface was one of the acts playing on the main stage at Saturday night's...
Thousands fill Paycor Stadium for day 3 of the Cincinnati Music Festival
This historical West End church was turned into a nearly $1.5 million mansion that is up for...
Historical West End church turned into nearly $1.5 million mansion for sale

Latest News

On Sunday, Jeeps, trucks and motorcycles packed the New Richmond High School parking lot before...
Dozens turn out for memorial ride honoring 3 Clermont County brothers killed
An officer is injured after an incident occurred at Sawyer Point early Sunday morning, police...
FOP president wants suspect ‘held fully accountable’ for attack on officer at Sawyer Point
Brandon Claiborne is charged with aggravated robbery and felonious assault charges in...
Officer attacked in ‘vicious’ assault at Sawyer Point, police chief says
Police at scene of officer injured at Sawyer Point
Police at scene of officer injured at Sawyer Point