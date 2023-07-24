Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule

Dozens turn out for memorial ride honoring 3 Clermont County brothers killed

On Sunday, Jeeps, trucks and motorcycles packed the New Richmond High School parking lot before...
On Sunday, Jeeps, trucks and motorcycles packed the New Richmond High School parking lot before starting a memorial ride.(WXIX)
By Courtney King
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Dozens of people turned out Sunday to take in part a memorial ride to remember and honor three brothers who prosecutors say were killed by their dad.

Clayton, Hunter, and Chase Doerman died on June 15. Their dad, 32-year-old Chad Doerman has been charged with their murders, according to Clermont County court records.

More than a month has passed since the young brothers died, but the community has not forgotten them.

On Sunday, Jeeps, trucks and motorcycles packed the New Richmond High School parking lot before starting a memorial ride.

The organizers of the event asked each person participating Sunday to donate $20.

“All the money, 100% goes back to the family for medical expenses or anything, education, or anything for the step-sister,” a memorial ride participant explained.

The ride ended at Monro Elementary, which is where Clayton was a student.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dave Chappelle takes the stage to introduce rapper Snoop Dogg on the last night of the...
‘I live right here.’ Dave Chappelle crashes Cincinnati Music Festival Saturday night
The paddler was rescued by the Kilby Road Preserve Saturday night, according to a Great Parks...
Great Parks: Water rescue near Harrison, Ohio park
Brandon Claiborne is charged with aggravated robbery and felonious assault charges in...
Officer attacked in ‘vicious’ assault at Sawyer Point, police chief says
Jason Aldean performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Controversy surrounding Jason Aldean song, video ahead of Cincinnati concert
Travis Gentry, 34, is accused of driving at a high rate of speed into a car that was being...
Man accused of driving 100 mph, intentionally crashing into back of towed car, court records say

Latest News

An officer is injured after an incident occurred at Sawyer Point early Sunday morning, police...
FOP president wants suspect ‘held fully accountable’ for attack on officer at Sawyer Point
Brandon Claiborne is charged with aggravated robbery and felonious assault charges in...
Officer attacked in ‘vicious’ assault at Sawyer Point, police chief says
Police at scene of officer injured at Sawyer Point
Police at scene of officer injured at Sawyer Point
Police gives statement on officer assaulted at Sawyer Point
Police gives statement on officer assaulted at Sawyer Point