Dozens turn out for memorial ride honoring 3 Clermont County brothers killed

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Dozens of people turned out Sunday to take in part a memorial ride to remember and honor three brothers who prosecutors say were killed by their dad.

Clayton, Hunter, and Chase Doerman died on June 15. Their dad, 32-year-old Chad Doerman has been charged with their murders, according to Clermont County court records.

More than a month has passed since the young brothers died, but the community has not forgotten them.

On Sunday, Jeeps, trucks and motorcycles packed the New Richmond High School parking lot before starting a memorial ride.

The organizers of the event asked each person participating Sunday to donate $20.

“All the money, 100% goes back to the family for medical expenses or anything, education, or anything for the step-sister,” a memorial ride participant explained.

The ride ended at Monro Elementary, which is where Clayton was a student.

