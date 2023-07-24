Contests
Glier’s to serve $4 goetta at Goettafest

Glier’s bringing 8 days of Goettafest
Goettafest will be on July July 27-30 and August 3-6 at Newport’s Festival Park at the Levee.(tcw-wxix)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Glier’s Meats will serve $4 goetta at Goettafest July July 27-30 and August 3-6 at Newport’s Festival Park at the Levee.

“This limited-time offer is our way of saying thank you to our loyal supporters,” Glier’s Meats said.

Glier’s Goettafest will have live entertainment, family-oriented goetta-themed games, and food.

Several restaurants will be at the event, including Goettahaus, Cincinnati Grill, and Mia Bella’s.

The hours are Thursdays and Fridays from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturdays from noon to 11 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 9 p.m.

Goetta, a favorite food in Cincinnati, is a blend of pork, beef, spices, and oats.

Glier’s, founded in 1946, is the largest producer of goetta in the world.

