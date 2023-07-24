Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule

Heavy rain, strong storms impact southeast Indiana

Heat, humidity and rain chances this week!
Tracking a quieter night for the tri-state before more opportunities for storms move in on Monday.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A FLASH FLOOD WARNING remains in effect for northern Ripley & western Franklin counties until 10:15pm. Radar indicates that more than 2″ of rain had fallen in areas including Batesville for a short period of time. Remember, if you see a flooded roadway, turn around! Don’t drown.

If you can safely let us know of any damage, rainfall amounts or photos and videos of storm damage or flooding, you can send it to us at fox19.com/pics.

The low and high temperatures Sunday were 62° and 83°, through 8pm.

You will notice humidity increase next week as temperatures will begin to soar back in the upper 80s and 90s!

The first half of next week will be humid with a mix of sun and clouds. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will each have a daily chance of afternoon pop-up showers and a few thunderstorms, but nothing will be organized and most will be dry. The best opportunity to see any rain will be Monday evening, Monday night and Tuesday night.

Wednesday will be when the heat will be felt! Wednesday through Saturday will have afternoon high temperatures in the low 90s, but with humidity factored in the heat index, or feels like temperatures, will be in the mid to even upper 90s at times! The forecast also has some breezy conditions at times, which will certainly help when you’re outside in the sticky air.

Isolated showers and storms return Friday evening as unsettled weather will be possible Saturday. Sunday is dry with temperatures near normal in the upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds, but more unsettled weather will be possible going into the following week.

Heat, humidity and pop-up showers and storms are on the table as we enter the first days of August in the tri-state!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dave Chappelle takes the stage to introduce rapper Snoop Dogg on the last night of the...
‘I live right here.’ Dave Chappelle crashes Cincinnati Music Festival Saturday night
The paddler was rescued by the Kilby Road Preserve Saturday night, according to a Great Parks...
Great Parks: Water rescue near Harrison, Ohio park
Brandon Claiborne is charged with aggravated robbery and felonious assault charges in...
Officer attacked, assaulted at Sawyer Point, lieutenant says
Jason Aldean performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Controversy surrounding Jason Aldean song, video ahead of Cincinnati concert
Travis Gentry, 34, is accused of driving at a high rate of speed into a car that was being...
Man accused of driving 100 mph, intentionally crashing into back of towed car, court records say

Latest News

First Alert: Heavy rain and strong storms impact southeast Indiana, more storms possible Monday
Steve Horstmeyer
Humidity Creeping Back
Pop-up showers possible with pleasant conditions otherwise
Watch for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms today