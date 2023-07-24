Heavy rain, strong storms impact southeast Indiana

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A FLASH FLOOD WARNING remains in effect for northern Ripley & western Franklin counties until 10:15pm. Radar indicates that more than 2″ of rain had fallen in areas including Batesville for a short period of time. Remember, if you see a flooded roadway, turn around! Don’t drown.

If you can safely let us know of any damage, rainfall amounts or photos and videos of storm damage or flooding, you can send it to us at fox19.com/pics.

The low and high temperatures Sunday were 62° and 83°, through 8pm.

You will notice humidity increase next week as temperatures will begin to soar back in the upper 80s and 90s!

The first half of next week will be humid with a mix of sun and clouds. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will each have a daily chance of afternoon pop-up showers and a few thunderstorms, but nothing will be organized and most will be dry. The best opportunity to see any rain will be Monday evening, Monday night and Tuesday night.

Wednesday will be when the heat will be felt! Wednesday through Saturday will have afternoon high temperatures in the low 90s, but with humidity factored in the heat index, or feels like temperatures, will be in the mid to even upper 90s at times! The forecast also has some breezy conditions at times, which will certainly help when you’re outside in the sticky air.

Isolated showers and storms return Friday evening as unsettled weather will be possible Saturday. Sunday is dry with temperatures near normal in the upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds, but more unsettled weather will be possible going into the following week.

Heat, humidity and pop-up showers and storms are on the table as we enter the first days of August in the tri-state!

