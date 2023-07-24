Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule

Nearly 70% of parents have made financial sacrifices for their adult children, survey finds

31% of parents surveyed have made a ‘significant financial sacrifice’ to help adult children
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Around half of parents said they’ve sacrificed emergency savings and debt payoff efforts to help their adult children, according to a survey by Bankrate.com

In addition, 43% said they have dipped into their retirement savings, meaning nearly 70% of those surveyed said they have made a financial sacrifice to help their adult children financially.

Ted Rossman, a senior industry analyst with Bankrate.com, said while it’s nice to help adult children if possible, there are drawbacks.

“If it puts your own finances at risk, that whole idea about putting your oxygen mask on before helping others,” Rossman said. “And I think the other thing is perhaps contributing to a failure to launch or just being overly helpful, being a helicopter parent that sort of not letting your kids grow enough into independent adults.”

Rossman said communication is key before deciding to help. Spouses should discuss and set their limits financially.

“You want to help your kids. We want to be empathetic if they’re in a tough spot. But I think there is a big difference between helping somebody through a crisis or just being a blank check and just giving this endless kind of assistance,” he said.

Rossman shared a strategy for providing assistance:

  • Talk to adult children so they too know the financial limits
  • Give a timetable for how long financial assistance will last
  • Create a plan for weaning the adult child off the assistance

If the adult child is living at home, Rossman suggested charging a small amount of rent.

He said this could give them a taste of budgeting and how renting really works. Parents could even set that money aside to help them learn to save and they can use it for a security deposit on an apartment or a down payment on a home.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dave Chappelle takes the stage to introduce rapper Snoop Dogg on the last night of the...
‘I live right here.’ Dave Chappelle crashes Cincinnati Music Festival Saturday night
Brandon Claiborne is charged with aggravated robbery and felonious assault charges in...
Officer attacked in ‘vicious’ assault at Sawyer Point, police chief says
A 22-year-old man is presumed dead after he was swept away in the Great Miami River at Heritage...
Body of man who fell into Great Miami River recovered: sheriff
A paddler was rescued from the Whitewater River in western Hamilton County and airlifted to the...
Paddler rescued from Whitewater River, flown to hospital: Great Parks
Jury convicts man charged in connection with the 2010 disappearance of 17-year-old Paige Johnson
Jury convicts man charged in connection with disappearance of Paige Johnson

Latest News

A 22-year-old man is presumed dead after he was swept away in the Great Miami River at Heritage...
Body of man who fell into Great Miami River recovered: sheriff
Jury convicts man charged in connection with the 2010 disappearance of 17-year-old Paige Johnson
Jury convicts man charged in connection with disappearance of Paige Johnson
Brandon Claiborne is charged with aggravated robbery and felonious assault charges in...
$1M bond set for suspect accused of assaulting officer at Sawyer Point Park, court documents say
GRAPHIC WARNING: Body camera video is released in an Ohio incident where a police officer...
GRAPHIC: Video shows police dog attacking unarmed man who surrendered to authorities
Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan observes a joint practice with the Los...
Joe Burrow’s new helmet is designed to prevent concussions, UC reseachers say