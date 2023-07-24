Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule

Neglected and abandoned horse population growing, rehab ranch says

Many animal control facilities and rehab ranches are seeing more underweight and starving horses being left behind. (Source: WECT)
By Lauren Schuster and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – The abandoned horse population is growing at an alarming rate, according to a rehab ranch in North Carolina.

Prices for food and medication have doubled or tripled since the pandemic, making it difficult for owners to afford to care for the animals.

Many animal control facilities and rehab ranches are seeing more underweight and starving horses being left behind.

Horton’s Rehab Ranch in southeastern North Carolina focuses on rehabilitating and rehousing horses, but is at full capacity.

Once the horses are strong and healthy again, they are adopted out to a good home, but the ranch said people aren’t buying horses like they used to.

Copyright 2023 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dave Chappelle takes the stage to introduce rapper Snoop Dogg on the last night of the...
‘I live right here.’ Dave Chappelle crashes Cincinnati Music Festival Saturday night
Brandon Claiborne is charged with aggravated robbery and felonious assault charges in...
Officer attacked in ‘vicious’ assault at Sawyer Point, police chief says
A 22-year-old man is presumed dead after he was swept away in the Great Miami River at Heritage...
Body of man who fell into Great Miami River recovered: sheriff
A paddler was rescued from the Whitewater River in western Hamilton County and airlifted to the...
Paddler rescued from Whitewater River, flown to hospital: Great Parks
Jury convicts man charged in connection with the 2010 disappearance of 17-year-old Paige Johnson
Jury convicts man charged in connection with disappearance of Paige Johnson

Latest News

A 22-year-old man is presumed dead after he was swept away in the Great Miami River at Heritage...
Body of man who fell into Great Miami River recovered: sheriff
Jury convicts man charged in connection with the 2010 disappearance of 17-year-old Paige Johnson
Jury convicts man charged in connection with disappearance of Paige Johnson
Brandon Claiborne is charged with aggravated robbery and felonious assault charges in...
$1M bond set for suspect accused of assaulting officer at Sawyer Point Park, court documents say
GRAPHIC WARNING: Body camera video is released in an Ohio incident where a police officer...
GRAPHIC: Video shows police dog attacking unarmed man who surrendered to authorities
Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan observes a joint practice with the Los...
Joe Burrow’s new helmet is designed to prevent concussions, UC reseachers say