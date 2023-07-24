Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule

Police find human remains in suitcases along Florida beach

The area where human remains were found in suitcases is seen in Delray Beach, Florida.
The area where human remains were found in suitcases is seen in Delray Beach, Florida.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CNN) - Police found human remains in suitcases along Florida’s Intracoastal Waterway.

Delray Beach Police said they got a call Friday after someone saw something “strange” in the waterway.

They found three suitcases. Inside were the remains of a white or Hispanic middle-aged woman with brown hair.

The victim was wearing a floral tank top with a black undershirt and black, mid-thigh shorts.

Anyone with information should contact detective Mike Liberta at 561-243-7874.

A floral top found in suitcases with remains of a woman in Delray Beach, Florida.
A floral top found in suitcases with remains of a woman in Delray Beach, Florida.(Source: Delray Beach Police/CNN)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dave Chappelle takes the stage to introduce rapper Snoop Dogg on the last night of the...
‘I live right here.’ Dave Chappelle crashes Cincinnati Music Festival Saturday night
Brandon Claiborne is charged with aggravated robbery and felonious assault charges in...
Officer attacked in ‘vicious’ assault at Sawyer Point, police chief says
A paddler was rescued from the Whitewater River in western Hamilton County and airlifted to the...
Paddler rescued from Whitewater River, flown to hospital: Great Parks
Indianapolis native Babyface was one of the acts playing on the main stage at Saturday night's...
Thousands fill Paycor Stadium for day 3 of the Cincinnati Music Festival
This historical West End church was turned into a nearly $1.5 million mansion that is up for...
Historical West End church turned into nearly $1.5 million mansion for sale

Latest News

TT's Take: Oppenheimer in theaters now
TT's Take: Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer
TT's Take: Barbie in theaters now
TT's Take: Barbie in theaters now
In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, the USS nuclear-powered submarine USS...
North Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles after US submarine arrives in South Korea
GRAPHIC WARNING: Body camera video is released in an Ohio incident where a police officer...
GRAPHIC: Video shows police dog attacking unarmed man who surrendered to authorities