Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule

Popeyes adds viral ‘girl dinner’ to its menu

Popeyes has added a viral "girl dinner" to its menu.
Popeyes has added a viral "girl dinner" to its menu.(Popeyes)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Popeyes is in the business of TikTok trends.

The fast food chain has come up with its own version of the viral “girl dinner,” now an option on its menu.

The “girl dinner” is basically a personal snack plate made up of existing ingredients in the fridge and pantry.

Popeyes’ take on it is a variety of side dishes that have to be ordered individually, such as mashed potatoes, Cajun fries and biscuits.

The special “girl dinner” tab is only available on Popeyes’ website.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dave Chappelle takes the stage to introduce rapper Snoop Dogg on the last night of the...
‘I live right here.’ Dave Chappelle crashes Cincinnati Music Festival Saturday night
Brandon Claiborne is charged with aggravated robbery and felonious assault charges in...
Officer attacked in ‘vicious’ assault at Sawyer Point, police chief says
The man’s body was not recovered until 11 a.m. on Monday, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office...
Body of man who fell into Great Miami River recovered: sheriff
A paddler was rescued from the Whitewater River in western Hamilton County and airlifted to the...
Paddler rescued from Whitewater River, flown to hospital: Great Parks
Jury convicts man charged in connection with the 2010 disappearance of 17-year-old Paige Johnson
Jury convicts man charged in connection with disappearance of Paige Johnson

Latest News

Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, was initially reported missing July 13.
Alabama woman confesses to fabricating kidnapping
Workers continue to deploy large buoys to be used as a border barrier along the banks of the...
Biden administration sues Texas governor over Rio Grande buoy barrier that’s meant to stop migrants
Listening to America - Gun Violence
Listening to America - Gun Violence
FILE - Newly appointed Miami-Dade Police Department director Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez talks...
Reports: Miami’s police chief recovering after he shot himself while with wife
FILE - A Florida A&M helmet sports the Rattlers logo before an NCAA college football game...
Florida A&M lifts ban on football activities as school investigates rap video shot in locker room