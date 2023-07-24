Rising Temperatures and Humidity

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - There are still pop-up shower and storm chances for the Tri-State as we move into the later afternoon hours today. Storms will have a heavy downpour, some windy conditions and potentially lightning. Temperatures are also on the rise, with highs in the upper 80s and humidity at high levels in areas that aren’t seeing rain. Partly cloudy skies though most of the viewing area.

With no defined frontal boundary associated with these pop-ups, this random scattering pattern will continue as we move into tomorrow and Wednesday. Most areas will see partly cloudy skies if they do not see these showers and high temperature are going to start climbing into the low 90s as well, a trend that will continue throughout this week. A more defined front comes through the Tri-State on Wednesday, kicking up some more storm chances.

The back half of the week sees the temperatures still sticking in the 90s and sticky conditions continuing as well. Shower chances shouldn’t as prevalent as the beginning of the week, but a pop-up here and there should not be ruled out. Cloudy skies on Thursday, but decreasing clouds moving into Friday.

The weekend starts a slight cool-down with highs returning to the upper 80s by Sunday. Partly cloudy skies through the weekend. Overnight lows through the week are going to be scraping the mid 70s at a the high point, but mainly bouncing around the low 70s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.