Severe storms possible this evening

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The entire viewing area is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10pm. We have already had confirmed severe weather around the area with 1.00″ hail reported in Aurora, at Lunken Airport, in Dayton, KY and in Mt. Carmel. There is also a report of a 49mph wind gust at CVG. Storm chances will continue until sunset. Winds have been strong but not meeting the criteria for severe weather. However, be aware of gusts between 40mph and 60mph at times.

Rain will remain heavy too with lots of lightning in these storms. Storms are only moving at 15-20mph which means the rain could accumulate quickly. We expect dry weather Tuesday morning and much of the day Tuesday.

Tuesday begins a heat wave with a high of 90. We remain in the 90s through Saturday. We have only had three days with temperatures in the 90s so far this year. This heat wave could be the longest stretch of 90-degree days in a while. Isolated storms will continue Wednesday. The dewpoints will be in the upper 60s which means you will notice the humidity but it won’t be as miserable as we have had at times this season. The heat index will likely be in the mid to upper 90s.

The weekend will be slightly cooler with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. There is a chance for storms both days.

