South Carolina exec convicted in kickback scheme to secure contract for NKY mill project

NORTHERN KENTUCKY (ENQUIRER) - A South Carolina businessman has been convicted for his participation in what prosecutors have described as a kickback scheme to ensure his company received the contract for a Northern Kentucky steel mill expansion project.

Last week, a jury found 63-year-old Tony Berenyi guilty of conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud, 14 counts of wire fraud and 10 counts of money laundering.

The verdict capped a six-day trial in federal court in Covington.

Berenyi, founder of the Charleston-based Berenyi Inc. − an architecture, engineering and construction firm, was indicted in October of last year following the conviction of the man authorities say was Berenyi’s co-conspirator.

Prosecutors say he met Jaymin Vinson while working on a separate project in 2008, adding that the pair formed a years-long professional and personal relationship.

Vinson, of Delaware, Ohio, is a former engineer at Nucor Steel Gallatin. He pleaded guilty in July 2022 to conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud in connection with the scheme.

In court filings, prosecutors said the two men had dinner in late 2017 at Belterra Casino Hotel and Berenyi proposed to pay Vinson a “finder’s fee” to steer Nucor’s contract for an upcoming $650 million mill expansion project to Berenyi Inc.

The contract awarded to Berenyi’s firm was for construction management services and worth $14.9 million.

As part of the arrangement, Berenyi agreed to pay Vinson a 15% kickback on the contract without the company’s knowledge, prosecutors said. Those secret payments continued into 2019 and totaled over $452,000.

In court filings, prosecutors said Berenyi concealed the expense of the kickback by including it as a cost in his firm’s proposal to Nucor, without the company’s knowledge or approval.

It was Berenyi who in November 2019 exposed the payments to Nucor.

“Of course we are very disappointed with the outcome of this trial. Mr. Berenyi had not only cooperated with the authorities throughout the investigation, he was instrumental in bringing the case to the government’s attention,” Peter Shahid Jr., an attorney representing Berenyi, said in a statement. “The jury had a very complicated case and we fully respect their decision.”

In a July 2022 interview with The Enquirer, which preceded his indictment, Berenyi said Vinson represented Nucor as the project manager for the steel mill expansion and was in charge of the invoices.

He said he never negotiated fees with Vinson. It was only after his firm was awarded the mill expansion contract that Vinson “started squeezing us,” Berenyi added.

Berenyi said he informed Nucor as soon as solid evidence of Vinson’s alleged extortion was gathered.

He and Vinson have known each other since 2008, Berenyi said, but he treated Vinson no differently than any other customer.

“All of my customers are my friends,” he said. “I get to know them intimately.”

Vinson was fired following an investigation, prosecutors said. Nucor terminated its contract with Berenyi Inc. in December 2019, according to court filings.

Berenyi is facing up to 20 years in prison on the conspiracy count, 20 years on each of the wire fraud counts and 10 years on each money laundering count.

He is scheduled to appear before U.S. District Judge David Bunning for sentencing on Dec. 13.

This story was written by our media partners at The Cincinnati Enquirer.