Suspect indicted, more charges filed in connection with fatal Franklin Township shooting

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -A man was indicted Monday and is facing more charges in connection with a fatal Franklin Township shooting, according to Warren County Prosecutor David P. Fornshell.

Fornshell says Elijah Mallik Thomas, 26, is facing:

One count of aggravated murder

Two counts of murder

Five counts of firearm specification

One count of felonious assault

One count of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or a school safety zone

Thomas is facing these charges in connection with the shooting that left 23-year-old Katelyn Puckett dead.

Police say they were called around 12:40 a.m. to the 100 block of Boulder Drive, where they discovered Thomas had fired multiple shots at Puckett.

Fire and EMS attempted to perform lifesaving measures, but Puckett died at the scene, police said.

The cause of the shooting is still under investigation.

Thomas’ next court hearing is on August 3 with Judge Donald Oda II.

