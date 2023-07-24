Tri-State gym teacher accused of soliciting sex from student, sheriff’s office says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A gym teacher was arrested Monday after soliciting a student to engage in sexual activity, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Micah Branch, who teaches physical education at Riverside Academy, is facing charges of importuning, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and sexual imposition, the sheriff’s office said.

A joint investigation by the Regional Electronics & Computer Investigations (RECI) section and the Cincinnati Police Department was started in early July to look into Branch, the sheriff’s office explained.

While investigating Branch’s activities, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says investigators discovered he had solicited sex from a student.

Hamilton County court records filed on July 24 state Branch sent a nude photo of himself to a juvenile in March. Another court document claims Branch grabbed the victim’s buttocks without consent on the same March day.

Call RECI at 513-946-8338 if you have information on this case.

Riverside Academy did provide FOX19 NOW with a statement:

“Riverside Academy is in compliance with the efforts of the Cincinnati Police and it is not our policy to comment on open police investigations.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.