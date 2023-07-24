Tri-State under severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m.

Contests
The Tri-State is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m.

The Tri-State is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m.
The Tri-State is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m.(WTOK)
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Tri-State is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m., according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.

Any storms that do pop up will have the potential for damaging winds, hail, heavy rain and lightning.

The weather team says any storms will wind down after sunset.

Scattered showers will continue Tuesday and into Wednesday.

Temperatures will rise into the 90s Tuesday through Saturday.

