BCI declines Clermont County sheriff’s request to review allegations about judge

BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has declined Clermont County Sheriff Steve Leahy’s request to review allegations related to a county municipal court judge and one of the court’s administrative assistants, the sheriff tells FOX19 NOW.

BCI notified Sheriff Leahy in writing Monday, according to a copy of the public record that a BCI spokesman provided upon request Tuesday.

“Consideration was given to the type and level of the alleged offense, available evidence, solvability factors and prosecution concerns and limitations. Due to internal request prioritization, our assistance in this matter cannot be provided,” reads a letter to the sheriff from Special Agent Jeffery A. Cook, supervisor of BCI’s Integrity Unit.

“Because every request for assistance is evaluated on a case-by-case basis, this denial will have no effect on any future requests received from your agency. You are encouraged to contact BCI if any future needs arise or additional information becomes available regarding the present request which you feel may alter our decision,” the letter continues.

“Thank you for considering the skills and expertise of BCI in helping you resolve this important matter. I appreciate your concerns in handling this matter in a way that promotes the public trust. Should you have any questions, please feel free to contact me directly.....”

The sheriff’s office launched an investigation after a Clermont County resident who is the aunt of the administrative assistant’s husband gave a statement to a captain at the sheriff’s office on July 14.

Sheriff Leahy said last week the case was in the early stages and it was too soon to say if it would rise to a criminal level.

He invited BCI to take the case to avoid any perceived conflict of interest.

The captain who interviewed the aunt and was assigned to conduct the investigation for the sheriff’s office signed a petition in February to help qualify the judge, Jesse Kramig, for the fall ballot, county records show. The second-highest ranking member of the sheriff’s office -the chief deputy - circulated petitions for the judge.

The sheriff had no reaction Tuesday to BCI declining the case.

“I can’t say I am surprised one way or another,” he responded. “It’s a request. They can either do it or they can’t.”

Sheriff Leahy said he called Warren County’s sheriff and asked his agency to review Clermont’s investigation so far and Warren sheriff agreed.

This mutual aid request made sense, the sheriff said, because the special prosecutor already appointed in this matter is Warren County Prosecutor Dave Fornshell.

If Warren County Sheriff’s Office sees a need to look into the case further, Sheriff Leahy said, their investigators will handle it from there.

Scott Croswell, the judge’s attorney, has said a “third party” made an unfounded allegation against the judge that has prompted the appointment of a special prosecutor.

On Tuesday, he said “I have repeatedly indicated that the allegations made by an unnamed person are unfounded. BCI’s letter simply confirms that.

“If there were a scintilla of proof or a legal theory that a crime had occurred, BCI would have taken the investigation. Because the whole issue is a lot to do about nothing, they chose not to get involved in what could be perceived as a witch hunt. As I have stated before, I have every confidence that the matter will be resolved without further action.”

What’s his reaction to the Waren County sheriff’s office reviewing Clermont’s case now?

“They can have 100 agencies review it. Nothing occurred. As I stated before, there are no facts. Nothing occurred. The matter will be closed without further action.”

FOX19 NOW has made multiple attempts to obtain comment from the administrative assistant, her husband and other relatives, to no avail.

