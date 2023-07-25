Contests
Bengals invest $20M into Paycor Stadium renovations for fans

The Cincinnati Bengals have invested $20 million into renovations at Paycor Stadium.
The Cincinnati Bengals have invested $20 million into renovations at Paycor Stadium.(WXIX)
By Mike Schell and Mary LeBus
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals announced Tuesday morning that they are investing millions into Paycor Stadium renovations to give fans a top-tier gameday experience.

The stadium enhancements will cost the Bengals $20 million for new grab-and-go concessions, the iconic Bengals promotional “Jungle Set” for fans to take photos, an upgrade to the stadium’s aesthetic and much more.

According to the Bengals, fans will experience “The Jungle” theme throughout Paycor Stadium with new banners, graphics, murals and videoboards welcoming them at almost every entrance. One mural will be Cincinnati-themed, created by a local artist.

”We want to add some of the personality from the team and the city into the stadium,” Senior Manager of Digital Strategy Caroline Blackburn said. “So now when you walk in the west side when you come in gate A, you’ll hopefully feel this really cool jungle vibe. There will be this jungle bar that’s behind us that has features taken from the media day set.”

Concessions will have a Gameday focus, meaning fans will be able to order what they crave most during Cincinnati football games. Skyline Chili coneys can be found throughout the stadium and two additional Tenders, Love and Chicken restaurants will be added with an exclusive menu for club-level ticketholders.

In addition, fans will be able to enjoy the sweet and savory flavors of “Smoke and Sizzle,” a new concession area that will serve authentic BBQ.

To serve people quicker and amp-up convenience, 78 self-serve kiosks will be installed, along with seven self-order and pick-up spots and 14 grab-and-go stands, such as “The Go Route.”

Bengals fans will begin to see the renovations at Back Together Weekend on July 29 with additional enhancements installed by Aug. 11, just in time for the Green Bay Packers game.

For more information on the new amenities coming to Paycor Stadium this year, visit the Bengals website.

