Burrow’s new deal incoming? Another domino in NFL QB contracts falls

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) prepares to take the field before an NFL football...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) prepares to take the field before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)(Emilee Chinn | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The day Bengals fans have been waiting all offseason for could be on the horizon.

Joe Burrow’s contract extension has been the talk of the offseason and on Tuesday, another domino in the world of NFL quarterback contracts fell.

Los Angeles Chargers signal caller Justin Herbert became the latest franchise QB to sign an extension, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Herbert, Philadelphia Eagles franchise centerpiece Jalen Hurts and Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson all signed five-year extensions this offseason, per Schefter.

Burrow’s camp might have been waiting to see what Herbert, who is also from the 2020 NFL Draft class, got in his extension.

With the Herbert domino falling Tuesday, Burrow becomes the next likely young star QB to ink a massive deal.

Herbert’s deal, according to Schefter, makes him the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history based on average annual salary ($52.5 million.)

Spotrac, a website that specializes in sports contracts and data, calculates Burrow’s average annual salary would be $53.7 million based on the current market.

