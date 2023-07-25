Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule

Cincinnati Comic Expo to temporarily move to new location in 2024

The Cincinnati Comic Expo will temporarily move to the Sharonville Convention Center starting...
The Cincinnati Comic Expo will temporarily move to the Sharonville Convention Center starting in 2024.(Facebook)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Cincinnati Comic Expo will temporarily move to the Sharonville Convention Center in 2024 and 2025 due to the Duke Energy Center renovations starting in July next year.

The renovations will continue for 17 months, so the newly named Cincinnati Comic Expo- North Edition will be at the Sharonville Convention Center for those two years.

The location at 11355 Chester Rd is smaller than the Duke Energy Convention Center, so there will be some significant changes, including changes to the design layout, position of the exhibitors, artists, celebrities, photo ops, panels, and other activities.

“We are going to work effortlessly to fit as much activity and fun into the smaller venue,” the Cincinnati Comic Expo said in a Facebook post.

Organizers say they do not know how many exhibitors they can host at this time, but may have a better estimate by the end of this summer.

Registration applications will be available sometime later this summer.

The 2024 Cincinnati Comic Expo- North Edition will be Oct.18-20, and the following one will be Oct. 24-26, 2025.

Cincinnati Comic Expo organizers worked with the Sharonville Convention Center when they hosted Anime Ohio in June.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man’s body was not recovered until 11 a.m. on Monday, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office...
Body of man who fell into Great Miami River recovered: sheriff
Dave Chappelle takes the stage to introduce rapper Snoop Dogg on the last night of the...
‘I live right here.’ Dave Chappelle crashes Cincinnati Music Festival Saturday night
A babysitter is facing charges after a child she was watching ended up with a brain injury....
Babysitter arrested after child arrives at hospital unresponsive: police report
Jury convicts man charged in connection with the 2010 disappearance of 17-year-old Paige Johnson
Jury convicts man charged in connection with disappearance of Paige Johnson
Micah Branch, who teaches physical education at Riverside Academy, is facing charges of...
Tri-State gym teacher solicited sex from student: Sheriff

Latest News

Mark Phipps, 60, pleaded guilty on Monday to manslaughter after he hit and killed a woman on a...
Man pleads guilty to manslaughter charge in NKY bicyclist hit-and-run case
Tyrone Hunter, 25, turned himself in to police after he was wanted for murder in connection...
Man wanted for murder in connection with Winton Hills shooting surrenders to police
Temps return to 90s
The Cincinnati Zoo is postponing the debut of Juno the sloth due to its mother's health.
Cincinnati Zoo postpone baby sloth debut due to mother’s health