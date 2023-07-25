Cincinnati Comic Expo to temporarily move to new location in 2024

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Cincinnati Comic Expo will temporarily move to the Sharonville Convention Center in 2024 and 2025 due to the Duke Energy Center renovations starting in July next year.

The renovations will continue for 17 months, so the newly named Cincinnati Comic Expo- North Edition will be at the Sharonville Convention Center for those two years.

The location at 11355 Chester Rd is smaller than the Duke Energy Convention Center, so there will be some significant changes, including changes to the design layout, position of the exhibitors, artists, celebrities, photo ops, panels, and other activities.

“We are going to work effortlessly to fit as much activity and fun into the smaller venue,” the Cincinnati Comic Expo said in a Facebook post.

Organizers say they do not know how many exhibitors they can host at this time, but may have a better estimate by the end of this summer.

Registration applications will be available sometime later this summer.

The 2024 Cincinnati Comic Expo- North Edition will be Oct.18-20, and the following one will be Oct. 24-26, 2025.

Cincinnati Comic Expo organizers worked with the Sharonville Convention Center when they hosted Anime Ohio in June.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.