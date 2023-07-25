Cincinnati Zoo postpone baby sloth debut due to mother’s health

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Cincinnati Zoo is holding off for the time being to debut their baby sloth because of the sloth’s mother’s health.

The mom, 10-year-old Lightning, is being treated by staff and medical professionals for health issues related to postpartum recovery and will be moved to the Animal Ambassador Center (AAC) once those have been resolved.

Lightning is the mother to Juno, the Linne’s two-toed sloth that was born on June 7.

“Juno is doing great, but we want to make sure that Lightning is in good health before we move the pair,” Cincinnati Zoo’s manager of ambassador animals Julie Grove said. “About a week after she gave birth, vets treated her for an infection caused by a retained placenta. She recovered well from that but has not been 100% herself. Her appetite has been off recently, so the vet staff did another full exam on her yesterday.”

The antibiotics used to heal the infection can irritate the stomach, so the team looked at her esophagus and mouth and performed an endoscopy.

They checked for any redness, irritation, or ulcerations but did not find anything concerning.

“We did do a little bit of teeth work on her, and everything looks good. So, we’re going to give her some supportive medications for her gastrointestinal tract, and hopefully, that’s going to get her back on the right track,” Cincinnati Zoo veterinarian Dr. Jessica Heinz said.

Visitors will see Lightning and Juno through the AAC windows if she continues to improve. Moe, Juno’s dad, is visible in the Discovery Forest.

