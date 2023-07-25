Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule

Coney Island lifeguard hospitalized after attempting to rescue individual from drowning, deputies say

Coney Island releases May event calendar 1 month away from Opening Day
A lifeguard is in the hospital after trying to rescue an individual from drowning, according to Hamilton County deputies.(tcw-wxix)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A lifeguard at Coney Island’s Sunlite Pool is in the hospital after attempting to rescue another person who was drowning Monday, according to Hamilton County deputies.

Deputies say they were called to Sunlite Pool around 2:45 p.m. for a female with CPR in progress.

Once they arrived at the scene, they discovered that the lifeguard was trying to rescue another person when she was being pulled down by the person she was rescuing, deputies said.

“In an attempt to rescue a guest, a member of our staff was taken underwater. Both individuals were rescued by lifeguards. The guest did not require medical attention. The staff member was transported to the hospital for care by Anderson Township Fire Dept. We thank all of our staff and first responders for their quick action and professionalism,” Coney Island said in a statement.

Deputies say once the lifeguards were out of the pool, they performed life-saving measures on the female.

The lifeguard was then taken to Children’s Hospital, where she is listed in stable condition, deputies said.

Deputies say no foul play is suspected.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man’s body was not recovered until 11 a.m. on Monday, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office...
Body of man who fell into Great Miami River recovered: sheriff
Dave Chappelle takes the stage to introduce rapper Snoop Dogg on the last night of the...
‘I live right here.’ Dave Chappelle crashes Cincinnati Music Festival Saturday night
A babysitter is facing charges after a child she was watching ended up with a brain injury....
Babysitter arrested after child arrives at hospital unresponsive: police report
Jury convicts man charged in connection with the 2010 disappearance of 17-year-old Paige Johnson
Jury convicts man charged in connection with disappearance of Paige Johnson
Micah Branch, who teaches physical education at Riverside Academy, is facing charges of...
Tri-State gym teacher solicited sex from student: Sheriff

Latest News

Tyrone Hunter, 25, turned himself in to police after he was wanted for murder in connection...
Man wanted for murder in connection with Winton Hills shooting surrenders to police
Hamilton County still needs more than 1,000 poll workers with Ohio’s statewide special Aug. 8...
Hamilton County needs poll workers
A motorcyclist is a accused of traveling the wrong way on I-275 near the Forest Park exit with...
Video: Motorcyclist, arrested accused of traveling wrong way on I-275 near Forest Park with loaded gun
Motorcyclist, arrested accused of traveling wrong way on I-275 near Forest Park with loaded gun
Motorcyclist, arrested accused of traveling wrong way on I-275 near Forest Park with loaded gun