Hamilton County needs poll workers

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio’s statewide special Aug. 8 election is just two weeks away.

Voters will have the chance to decide the fate of Issue 1.

If passed, it will be harder to change the state’s constitution.

Behind the scenes, elections and voting days at the polls are a major undertaking.

Hamilton County has an unusually high need for poll workers.

It needs 2,400 to fully staff a county-wide election, according to Elections Director Sherry Poland.

The latest figures available from the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office show the county still needs more than 1,000 poll workers.

Poland says they are a critical part of the process.

On Election Day, poll workers give ballots to registered voters, explain how to mark the ballot, monitor the voting equipment, and complete required forms.

They also set up equipment, open the polls, take down equipment, instruct voters about procedures at the polling place, and close the polls.

The entire election process is a bipartisan effort.

Election workers are paid $181.50 for their service.

To qualify, they must attend a four-hour training class first.

Training sessions began earlier this month at the Board of Elections in Norwood.

You must:

  • Be a registered voter in Hamilton County, Ohio
  • Be a United States citizen
  • Be able to speak, read and write fluently in the English language
  • Be comfortable using electronic technology
  • NOT be a candidate for any office to be voted on at the polling place in that election
  • NOT be a convicted felon

If you are interested in becoming a PEO, please visit our website: https://votehamiltoncountyohio.gov/become-poll-worker/ or contact the Board of Elections at 513-632-7041 or 513-632-7042.

