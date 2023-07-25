Heat wave begins Tuesday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tuesday begins a heat wave with a high of 90 degrees.

Afternoon temperatures will reach the 90s each day through Saturday.

So far only three days have reached the 90s this year.

This heat wave could be the longest stretch of 90-degree days in a while with the high temperature peaking at 96 by Friday, according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.

Each summer back through the summer of 2018 has recorded high temperatures of 95 degrees but you have to go back to July 4, 2018, for the last time Cincinnati reached 96.

The blazing heat of the summer of 2012 brought the last occurrence of high temps from 97 through 101 and two days that summer peaked at 104.

The Dust Bowl brought the last day of 105 degrees, on July 12, 1936.

Cincinnati’s highest temperature ever was 108 degrees recorded on two consecutive days in 1934: July 21 and 22.

Isolated storms will continue Wednesday.

The dewpoints will be in the upper 60s which means you will notice the humidity but it won’t be as miserable as we have had at times this season.

The heat index will likely be in the mid to upper 90s.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will each have a daily chance of afternoon pop-up showers and a few thunderstorms, but nothing will be organized and most will be dry.

The best opportunity to see any rain will be Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be when the heat will be felt.

Wednesday through Saturday will have afternoon high temperatures in the low 90s, but with humidity factored in the heat index, or feels like temperatures, will be in the mid to even upper 90s at times.

The forecast also has some breezy conditions at times, which will certainly help when you’re outside in the sticky air.

Isolated showers and storms will return Friday evening as unsettled weather will be possible Saturday.

Sunday will be dry with temperatures near normal in the upper 80s under a mix of sun and clouds.

More unsettled weather will be possible going into next week.

Heat, humidity and pop-up showers and storms are all on the table as August begins.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.