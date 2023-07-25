Highway Patrol chopper finds missing 4-year-old Ohio child in field (video)

Contests
Highway Patrol chopper finds missing 4-year-old Ohio child in field
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A missing 4-year-old child is home safe thanks to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Aviation Section, and the happy reunion was caught on camera.

The Patrol’s Aviation Section helped the Greene County Sheriff’s Office with the search for the missing child on July 20, OSHP confirmed.

OSHP said the chopper found the child on the edge of a tall field and the woods, then led deputies, troopers, and “a very grateful family to their child.”

You can see them give the chopper an excited and relieved thumbs-up when they reached the child.

