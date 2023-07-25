Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule

Lebron James’ son had cardiac arrest during basketball practice, reports say

FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against...
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass.(AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Lebron James’ son Bronny collapsed from a cardiac arrest during basketball practice at the University of Southern California on Monday, according to media reports.

He collapsed on the court and was taken to the hospital.

Bronny James is now in stable condition and is no longer in the ICU, according to a statement from the family provided to a reporter for The Athletic.

“We ask for respect and privacy for the James family, and we will update the media when there is more information,” the statement said.

The statement thanked the athletic and medical staff at USC “for their incredible work and their dedication to the safety of athletes.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man’s body was not recovered until 11 a.m. on Monday, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office...
Body of man who fell into Great Miami River recovered: sheriff
Dave Chappelle takes the stage to introduce rapper Snoop Dogg on the last night of the...
‘I live right here.’ Dave Chappelle crashes Cincinnati Music Festival Saturday night
In April, hospital staffers told police they didn’t think the little girl would survive her...
Babysitter arrested after child arrives at hospital unresponsive: police report
Jury convicts man charged in connection with the 2010 disappearance of 17-year-old Paige Johnson
Jury convicts man charged in connection with disappearance of Paige Johnson
Micah Branch, who teaches physical education at Riverside Academy, is facing charges of...
Tri-State gym teacher solicited sex from student: Sheriff

Latest News

Katie Ledecky of United States reacts after the women's 1500m freestyle finals at the World...
Katie Ledecky wins gold in 1,500 at the swimming worlds to tie mark set by Michael Phelps
Police respond to a shooting report at a Chicago home.
Boy, 10, fires shot at officers called to scene after gunfire report, police say
Tyrone Hunter, 25, turned himself in to police after he was wanted for murder in connection...
Man wanted for murder in connection with Winton Hills shooting surrenders to police
Travelers check in at the Spirit Airlines ticket counter at Manchester Boston Regional Airport,...
U.S. consumer confidence jumps to a two-year high as inflation eases