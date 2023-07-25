Contests
Man accused of 2020 triple shooting pleads guilty, sentenced

Tony Tate was arrested for a triple shooting in Roselawn.
Tony Tate was arrested for a triple shooting in Roselawn.(Hamilton County Justice Center)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The man accused of shooting three people, including a 13-year-old, pleaded guilty and was sentenced by Hamilton County Court Judge Leslie Ghiz on Tuesday.

Tony Tate, 56, was sentenced to 11 years in prison on felonious assault and weapons charges, according to Hamilton County court documents.

According to FOX19′s previous coverage, the shooting occurred Feb. 19, 2020, in the parking lot of the Valley Center around 7:30 p.m.

Security footage shows Tate shooting two victims and a 13-year-old girl, who was shot in the back as she ran toward her dance class.

One of the victims was shot in the chest.

Valley Center employees were able to identify Tate and he was later arrested.

