Man charged after toddler accidentally shoots himself

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Charges have been filed against a man after police say a child got ahold of his gun and shot himself.

Dylan Shavers, 23, was indicted for endangering children, according to Hamilton County court records.

Investigators think Shavers was negligent when he left his gun out in his home.

Court records claim his girlfriend’s three-year-old son got ahold of it and accidentally shot himself in the arm back in May.

Court records accuse Shavers of not properly storing the weapon and claim he should have known the child had access to it.

Shavers is also facing weapons charges in connection with a separate shooting that happened after a fight in April, according to court documents.

His bond has been set at more than $50,000, per court records.

