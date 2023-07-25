Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule

Man charged after toddler accidentally shoots himself

Man facing charges after toddler accidentally shoots himself
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Charges have been filed against a man after police say a child got ahold of his gun and shot himself.

Dylan Shavers, 23, was indicted for endangering children, according to Hamilton County court records.

Investigators think Shavers was negligent when he left his gun out in his home.

Court records claim his girlfriend’s three-year-old son got ahold of it and accidentally shot himself in the arm back in May.

Court records accuse Shavers of not properly storing the weapon and claim he should have known the child had access to it.

Shavers is also facing weapons charges in connection with a separate shooting that happened after a fight in April, according to court documents.

His bond has been set at more than $50,000, per court records.

Dylan Shavers, 23, was indicted for endangering children, according to Hamilton County court...
Dylan Shavers, 23, was indicted for endangering children, according to Hamilton County court records.(WXIX)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A babysitter is facing charges after a child she was watching ended up with a brain injury....
Babysitter arrested after child arrives at hospital unresponsive: police report
The man’s body was not recovered until 11 a.m. on Monday, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office...
Body of man who fell into Great Miami River recovered: sheriff
Dave Chappelle takes the stage to introduce rapper Snoop Dogg on the last night of the...
‘I live right here.’ Dave Chappelle crashes Cincinnati Music Festival Saturday night
Jury convicts man charged in connection with the 2010 disappearance of 17-year-old Paige Johnson
Jury convicts man charged in connection with disappearance of Paige Johnson
Micah Branch, who teaches physical education at Riverside Academy, is facing charges of...
Tri-State gym teacher solicited sex from student: Sheriff

Latest News

Tony Tate was arrested for a triple shooting in Roselawn.
Man accused of 2020 triple shooting pleads guilty, sentenced
A lifeguard is in the hospital after attempting to rescue a swimmer who was struggling in the...
Coney Island lifeguard hospitalized after attempted rescue, sheriff’s office says
The Cincinnati Bengals have invested $20 million into renovations at Paycor Stadium.
Bengals invest $20M into Paycor Stadium renovations for fans
The Cincinnati Zoo is postponing the debut of Juno the sloth due to its mother's health.
Cincinnati Zoo postpone baby sloth debut due to mother’s health