Man pleads guilty to manslaughter charge in NKY bicyclist hit-and-run case

Mark Phipps, 60, pleaded guilty on Monday to manslaughter after he hit and killed a woman on a...
Mark Phipps, 60, pleaded guilty on Monday to manslaughter after he hit and killed a woman on a bicycle in Newport, Kentucky.(Campbell County Detention Center)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NORTHERN KENTUCKY (WXIX) - The man accused of fatally hitting a Newport bicyclist with his vehicle pleaded guilty to manslaughter Monday morning.

Mark Phipps, 60, appeared in front of Campbell County Circuit Court Judge Julie Ward regarding the hit-and-run incident that killed Gloria San Miguel.

According to FOX19 NOW’s previous coverage, Phipps was driving on the 11th Street Bridge in Newport when he hit San Miguel with his vehicle on Aug. 20.

Newport police say they were dispatched to the scene around 12:30 a.m. for a report of a fatal collision involving a bicyclist and a vehicle.

Officers were informed the suspect drove away.

Gloria San Miguel and her daughter, Luna San Miguel Vickers
Gloria San Miguel and her daughter, Luna San Miguel Vickers(Caitlin Sparks/Provided)

A spokesperson for the Newport Police Department confirmed the woman killed was San Miguel, who worked at Roebling Point Books & Coffee in Covington and was a mother.

In response to her death, the Northern Kentucky community raised over $46,000 for her family to help shed a sliver of light on a tragic situation.

On Aug. 25, police gained custody of Phipps after he turned himself in.

His sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 6.

