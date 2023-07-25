Man wanted for murder in connection with Winton Hills shooting surrenders to police

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man who was wanted for murder in connection with the shooting in Winton Hills that left a woman dead earlier this month turned himself in to authorities Monday afternoon, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Tyrone Hunter, 25, appeared in a Hamilton County courtroom Tuesday where a judge set his bond at $1 million, jail records show.

Police say on Thursday, July 6, they were called around 11:30 p.m. to Kings Run Court for a person shot.

Once they arrived, they found a 25-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound, officers said.

Isis Roseman, 26, succumbed to her injury late Thursday, shortly after she was transported in an ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.

A cousin of Roseman said she was pregnant.

It is unclear as to what led to the shooting.

Police are still investigating.

