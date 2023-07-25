Contests
Man wanted for murder in connection with Winton Hills shooting surrenders to police

Tyrone Hunter, 25, turned himself in to police after he was wanted for murder in connection with a Winton Hill shooting that left a woman dead earlier this month, according to Cincinnati police.(Hamilton County Justice Center)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man who was wanted for murder in connection with the shooting in Winton Hills that left a woman dead earlier this month turned himself in to authorities Monday afternoon, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Tyrone Hunter, 25, appeared in a Hamilton County courtroom Tuesday where a judge set his bond at $1 million, jail records show.

Police say on Thursday, July 6, they were called around 11:30 p.m. to Kings Run Court for a person shot.

Once they arrived, they found a 25-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound, officers said.

Isis Roseman, 26, succumbed to her injury late Thursday, shortly after she was transported in an ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.

A cousin of Roseman said she was pregnant.

It is unclear as to what led to the shooting.

Police are still investigating.

