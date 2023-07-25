Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule

NFL player says his dog was having an emergency when cited for driving 140 mph

Minnesota Vikings first-round draft pick Jordan Addison speaks to the media during an NFL...
Minnesota Vikings first-round draft pick Jordan Addison speaks to the media during an NFL football press conference in Eagan, Minn., Friday, April 28, 2023.(AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota Vikings first-round draft pick Jordan Addison told the state trooper who clocked him going 140 mph in a 55 mph zone last week that he was speeding because of an emergency involving his dog.

The Associated Press on Monday obtained an updated copy of the citation issued to Addison and filed with the St. Paul city attorney.

The Minnesota State Patrol said Addison was pulled over without resistance in a Lamborghini Urus at 3:07 a.m. Thursday by a trooper who was also traveling eastbound on Interstate 94 in St. Paul about a mile outside of downtown.

According to the citation, Addison said he was speeding because his dog was having an emergency at his residence. The nature of the emergency was not disclosed.

Addison said in a statement he made a mistake and used poor judgment. “I recognize and own that,” he said. “I am going to learn from this and not repeat the behavior. I am truly sorry.”

Addison was selected out of Southern California with the 23rd overall pick in the NFL draft, following the cost-cutting move to release veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen.

The 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner for the nation’s top wide receiver at Pittsburgh, Addison transferred to USC for his final college season. He had 59 catches for 875 yards and eight touchdowns in 2022 for the Trojans. In two years with the Panthers, Addison had 2,259 receiving yards.

ESPN first reported Addison’s stated reason for speeding.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A babysitter is facing charges after a child she was watching ended up with a brain injury....
Babysitter arrested after child arrives at hospital unresponsive: police report
The man’s body was not recovered until 11 a.m. on Monday, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office...
Body of man who fell into Great Miami River recovered: sheriff
Dave Chappelle takes the stage to introduce rapper Snoop Dogg on the last night of the...
‘I live right here.’ Dave Chappelle crashes Cincinnati Music Festival Saturday night
Jury convicts man charged in connection with the 2010 disappearance of 17-year-old Paige Johnson
Jury convicts man charged in connection with disappearance of Paige Johnson
Micah Branch, who teaches physical education at Riverside Academy, is facing charges of...
Tri-State gym teacher solicited sex from student: Sheriff

Latest News

Clermont County Municipal Court Judge Jesse Kramig
BCI declines Clermont County sheriff’s request to review allegations about judge
Robert Hadden, center, leaves the federal courthouse in New York, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023....
Gynecologist accused of sexually abusing over 200 patients is sentenced to 20 years in prison
President Joe Biden signs a proclamation to establish the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley...
For Emmett Till’s family, national monument proclamation cements his inclusion in the American story
Senate Bill 138 could help over 430 breweries and independent businesses in Ohio.
‘Unfair contracts’: New bill could help small, independent craft breweries