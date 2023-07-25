Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule

Police: 4-year-old boy hit, killed by stolen car; suspect charged

Police say the suspect sped away from a traffic stop, jumped a curb and hit the 4-year-old boy, who was playing nearby with his mom. (WSYX via CNN)
By WSYX Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:56 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) - An Ohio man is facing homicide charges after police say he hit and killed a 4-year-old boy while driving a stolen car.

Police in Columbus say they were attempting a traffic stop for a stolen car Saturday night when the driver, 24-year-old Tyrell Shute, sped off. He allegedly jumped a curb, hitting a 4-year-old boy, who was playing nearby with his mom.

Instead of pursuing the suspect, police rushed the boy to the hospital.

“They knew they had very little time. They put that baby in the car, and they drove lights and sirens to that hospital to try to save that baby’s life, to do everything that they possibly could. They took immediate, swift lifesaving measures,” said Brian Toth, vice president of the local chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police.

The boy died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

“To have a child die on your watch, it’s heart-wrenching, and to die the way – this didn’t have to happen. It makes it even worse,” Toth said.

Police say Shute ran away on foot after hitting the child. He was taken into custody Sunday.

Shute faces several charges, including aggravated vehicular homicide. He is being held on $250,000 bond.

Court documents show police had also stopped Shute earlier on the night of the accident.

Copyright 2023 WSYX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man’s body was not recovered until 11 a.m. on Monday, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office...
Body of man who fell into Great Miami River recovered: sheriff
Dave Chappelle takes the stage to introduce rapper Snoop Dogg on the last night of the...
‘I live right here.’ Dave Chappelle crashes Cincinnati Music Festival Saturday night
In April, hospital staffers told police they didn’t think the little girl would survive her...
Babysitter arrested after child arrives at hospital unresponsive: police report
Jury convicts man charged in connection with the 2010 disappearance of 17-year-old Paige Johnson
Jury convicts man charged in connection with disappearance of Paige Johnson
Micah Branch, who teaches physical education at Riverside Academy, is facing charges of...
Tri-State gym teacher solicited sex from student: Sheriff

Latest News

Tuesday begins a heat wave with a high near 90 degrees.
Heat wave begins Tuesday
Official: Police rushed boy, 4, hit by car to hospital instead of pursuing suspect
Frank's First Alert Weather Forecast
Deputies say an 8-year-old girl from Georgia was pulled over while driving her mom’s car.
8-year-old caught allegedly driving mom’s car