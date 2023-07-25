Contests
Temperatures return to the 90s

Feels-like temps approach the triple digits mid-week
Today starts a five day streak in the 90s for the Tri-State
Today starts a five day streak in the 90s for the Tri-State(WXIX)
By Oliver Moster
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Tri-State makes a return to the 90s this afternoon, with feels like temperatures in the mid 90s. With such a warm-up on the way it is crucial that you are staying hydrated, and avoiding spending too much time in the sun. Tonight sees pop-up shower chances with an overnight low topping out in the low 70s all under partly cloudy skies.

Heat risks increase tomorrow as temperatures slightly do as well, with a more organized front bringing late afternoon shower and thunderstorm chances. Most of the severe activity should stick north of the viewing area, but a stray pop-up could drift down south-ward. Thursday sees decreased shower chances, but again a slight increase in temperature moving into the mid 90s and a feels like temperature in the triple digits in the afternoon. Again hydration is key through the rest of this week.

Moving into the weekend we start to scrape the high 90s, bringing what could be the highest temperatures of the year so far in the Tri-State on Friday. There is a slight dip in on Saturday, but a cold front moving through Saturday afternoon will bring showers and storms as well as cooler temperatures for next week.

Sunday sees a return to the high 80s and cool-down trend that continues into Monday under partly cloudy skies. Lows drop back into the high 60s as well after bouncing around the 70s this entire week.

