Tri-State gym teacher solicited sex from student: Sheriff

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A gym teacher was arrested Monday after soliciting a student to engage in sexual activity, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Micah Branch, who taught physical education at Riverside Academy, is facing charges of importuning, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and sexual imposition, the sheriff’s office said.

Cincinnati police detective Mary Braun said students reported concerns regarding Branch to one of their other teachers.

A joint investigation by the Regional Electronics & Computer Investigations (RECI) section and the Cincinnati Police Department was started in early July to look into Branch, the sheriff’s office explained.

While investigating Branch’s activities, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says investigators discovered he had solicited sex from a student. Detective Braun said Branch used Instagram to talk with one of the students.

Hamilton County court records filed on July 24 state Branch sent a nude photo of himself to a juvenile in March. Another court document claims Branch grabbed the victim’s buttocks without consent on the same March day.

Detective Braun said there could be other victims out there.

Call RECI at 513-946-8338 if you have information on this case.

Riverside Academy said in a statement they fired Branch after learning of the allegations.

Upon learning of the alleged conduct, Riverside Academy immediately informed law enforcement and ODE and has fully cooperated with the police during their investigation. The moment we became aware of the inappropriate conduct, we initiated a thorough investigation and took immediate action to terminate the teacher’s employment.

Branch, according to Detective Braun, was a former boxer.

